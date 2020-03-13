St, Joseph's Fighting Irish can't defend title

The effects of the coronavirus crisis continue to ripple around the sporting world. The Fighting Irish of Huntington St. Joseph's lamenting not being able to play for a 10th state championship.

Huntington SJ won't play for title

The irish have 2 seniors in Abby Lee and Bailee Adkins who won't get to play for another state title.

WV Gatorade High School girls' player of the Year Grace Hutson said she's more upset for her two seniors than she is for herself.

Adkins has signed to play college ball at Dayton and Abby Lee is still going over her college options.