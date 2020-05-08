Steelers Get First Monday Night Game Of 2020

One of the marquee teams in the NFL will be on the first Monday night marquee of 2020. The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the NY Giants on September 14th with a 7:15pm kickoff. The regular season ends on January 3rd when they play at Cleveland. Pittsburgh finished 2019 with an 8-8 record where they played almost the whole season without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Here's the full schedule (HOME GAME IN CAPS)
Sept. 14 NY Giants
Sept. 20 DENVER
Sept. 27 HOUSTON
Oct. 4 at Tennessee
Oct. 11 PHILADELPHIA
Oct. 18 CLEVELAND
Oct. 25 at Baltimore
Nov. 8 at Dallas
Nov. 15 CINCINNATI
Nov. 22 at Jacksonville
Nov. 26 BALTIMORE
Dec. 6 WASHINGTON
Dec. 13 at Buffalo
Dec. 21 at Cincinnati
Dec. 27 INDIANAPOLIS
Jan. 3 at Cleveland