It's been a September to forget in the SEC for the Kentucky Wildcats as they began the year winless in conference. They lost in a tough one to Florida. Then let Mississippi State jump out to 21-3 lead on Saturday and never could get back in the game.

On Monday, head coach Mark Stoops talked about what went wrong in Starkville and how much losing affects them as much as the fans. Click on the link to hear some of his press conference.