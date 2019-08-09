Straight "Kash"!

Former Paintsville football star and UK senior Kash Daniel is happy to be on the field and completely healthy again. For the latter part of 2018, he played with a broken left hand that he suffered on October 20th. Kash missed just one game last year and still ended up third on the team in total tackles and tackles for loss. He had double digit tackles against Central Michigan, Florida and Vanderbilt.

(MGN)

Hear from Kash as camp is getting in full swing in Lexington by clicking the link.

