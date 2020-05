Dan Straily's second outing in the Korean Baseball League was a gem for the former Marshall pitcher. He threw 7 innings of three hit baseball and struck out 11 as the Lotte Giants beat S-K Wyverns 4-0. The win helps Strailys' team improve to 5-0 on the year, drops his ERA to 1.42 after two starts and he now leads the KBO in strikeouts with 15.