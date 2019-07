The Ashland Tomcats’ football team understands summer vacation is over once mid-July arrives.

The ‘cats have been practicing in the heat of the summer but after’s last year’s 11-2 record, they’re eager to start the 2019 season.

Head Coach Tony Love said several players set offseason weightlifting records showing just how serious they are about the upcoming year.

Ashland begins the season August 23rd against Knox Co.