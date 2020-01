The dominannce of Chapmanville Regional continued Tuesday night in local high school basketball. They pounded Mingo Central to win its' 54th straight game against teams from West Virginia. Other teams to win on Tuesday were Cabell Midland, Parkersburg and Fairland won the battle of Lawrence County by taking out Chesapeake.

Chapmanville Wins Big Over Mingo Central On Tuesday Night

Check out the highlights in the above video clip.