Suspensions Handed Out From Cincinnati Brawl

Major League Baseball handed out suspensions stemming from the Tuesday night fight between the Reds and Pirates and some are lengthy.

The Reds contended after the game that it all started when Pirate pitcher Keone Kela almost hit Derick Dietrich with a 98 MPH fastball near his head. Kela was suspended for 10 games. Meanwhile, Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett for eight and Yasiel Puig for three after the brawl between the Pirates and Reds.

There were 8 suspensions handed out overall. Three players on each team were suspended, and all elected to appeal. They will be allowed to play until the process is complete.

Reds manager David Bell was suspended six games beginning today when the Reds are at Atlanta. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle was penalized two games, to begin Friday night when the Pirates host the New York Mets.

Puig was suspended for his aggressive actions on what turned out to be his last day with the Reds. The outfielder was later traded to Cleveland.

Pirates infielder José Osuna was suspended five games while Pittsburgh pitcher Kyle Crick and Reds pitcher Jared Hughes each got three.

All of the suspended players were fined undisclosed amounts. Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams, Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Reds outfielder Phillip Ervin also were fined, as were several players on both teams for taking part in the brawl while on the injured list.

The Reds and Pirates next play on Aug. 23 at Pittsburgh.