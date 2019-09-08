Tennessee Clobbers Cleveland

Maybe Marcus Mariota and the Titans deserved all the hype.

Tennessee's quarterback threw three touchdown passes - one a stunning 75-yarder to big back Derrick Henry - and the Titans rolled to a 43-13 rout Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, who fell flat on their faces in their highly anticipated opener.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker had two TD catches in the fourth, and Tennessee's defensive backs intercepted Baker Mayfield three times in the fourth period.

Cameron Wake sacked Mayfield in the end zone for a safety in the first half, and the Titans dominated the undisciplined and perhaps overblown Browns, picked by some to contend for a Super Bowl title after adding Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns committed 18 penalties for 182 yards, a poor reflection on first-year coach Freddie Kitchens. Cleveland also had a player ejected for kicking a Titans defender. The performance left Cleveland fans and wondering if they've been duped.

The Browns are 1-19-1 in openers since 1999.

