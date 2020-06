There will be summer hoops in Columbus as “The Basketball Tournament” announced the 10 day 24 team event is heading there. It begins July 4 at Nationwide Arena and the winner of the event gets $1 million dollars. The tournament had been whittled down from 64 teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are three alumni teams completing for the prize hailing from Ohio State, Marshall and West Virginia. It will also be shown on ESPN.