The Memorial To Include Fans Next Month

The first post-COVID 19 golf tournament to include fans will be the Memorial next month. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine approved the move Friday afternoon after receiving a safety plan that could be used. The details on the safety protocols for those who attend the tournament has not been released.

A spokesperson with the Memorial released this statement. "The Memorial presented by Nationwide would like to recognize the successful efforts led by Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted and Dr. Amy Acton in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. The State of Ohio has been a leader in identifying the tremendous threat that began to appear in January and was one of the first to take drastic action to curb the spread and reduce deaths. Their implemented plan has produced encouraging results and allowed for the slow process of opening the State to business and gradually allowing Ohioans to return to a level of normalcy, including the ability to permit patrons at this year’s Memorial. With the support of the PGA TOUR, who the Tournament has worked jointly with throughout this process, the Memorial is looking forward to partnering with State, County and City leadership, along with the Memorial COVID -19 Task Force, to offer the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide as an example of how public gathering events can be developed and implemented with approved and accepted protocols in place."

The Memorial will be played July 16 through the 19th at the Muirfield Golf Club.