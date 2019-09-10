Thompson working with Callaway at Greenbrier

Anyone who follows golf closely in West Virginia knows the name Barney Thompson. The former PGA Tour player is in the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.

His son Johnny is a former standoug golfer and now is an equipment representatiive for Callaway Golf. There's nowhere he'd rather be than in West Virginia this week.

"I love it," Thompson said. "it's one of my favorite places on earth, even back to the days when I played the West Virginia Amateur. The last time i was in West Virginia was for Dad's nduction into the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame which is something we were pretty excited about."