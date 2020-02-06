Thursday Night HS Hoops

Thursday night featured some high school basketball across the region as teams are starting to get ready for the post-season. In West Virginia, Cabell Midland hosted Spring Valley and was able to hold off the T'wolves by a final of 62-58. Meanwhile down I-64, George Washington played Parkersburg and beat the Big Reds big time by 43 points. In the Bluegrass State with so many schools not playing because of the flu, Greenup County and Raceland were able play Thursday with the Musketeers winning a close one 72-69.

Check out the highlights from all three games in the above video.