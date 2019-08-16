Tickets Free For WV PGA Tour Stop

The Greenbrier gave golf fans some extra incentive to visit next month

as in free tickets. The resort stated in a Friday morning press release that 30,000 tickets were purchased by Bluestone Resources, a mining company owned by Jim Justice. There will also be prize giveaways to fans throughout the tournament.

The statement says that starting Friday, fans can register online for complimentary tickets to the tournament, which is being held Sept. 12-15 on the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs.

Fans also can enter drawings for the chance to win one 150 prizes valued at $1,000 or more.

WSAZ's coverage of A Military Tribue to the Greenbrier will begin Monday September 9th. Click on the link to see some of the winning putts from the tournament.