Tigers Top Cats

Samir Doughty scored 23 points, Isaac Okoro added 14 points and No. 17 Auburn hit 33 free throws to beat No.13 Kentucky 75-66 Saturday night.

The Tigers finished 33-44 from the free-throw line and hit six threes in the win. For the first time since 1990, Auburn has two straight wins over Kentucky.

Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans combined for 45 points for Kentucky.

Kentucky (16-5, 6-2) returns to action Tuesday night at home against Mississippi State.

Kentucky opened the game on a 9-2 run, but Auburn answered right back with a 9-0 run to go out in front 14-10.

The Wildcats would then go on a 9-0 run capped by a Keion Brooks Jr. layup to go up 19-14.

Both teams went back-and-forth the entire first half and Tyrese Maxey hit a massive triple before the break to put Kentucky in front 35-34.

With 9:03 left in the game, Nick Richards followed up a miss with a big dunk to put Kentucky in front 54-49.

Isaac Okoro would then hit a three to tie the game at 54 then with 2:37 left to go, he buried another triple to put Auburn in front 68-62.