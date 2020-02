The Ashland Tomcats finished the basketball regular season unbeaten as they pounded Rose Hill Christian. The final score was 72-40 as Ashland now begins their quest to get back to Rupp Arena and the Sweet 16.

Ashland begins District play on February 24th when they take on the Royals. The game will be played at 7:30 pm at Boyd County Middle School. You can see the highlights from the regular season finale in the above video.