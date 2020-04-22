Tomcats reflect on unbeaten season

If anyone expected the Ashland Tomcats to hang their hands and complain about their fate, then it's important to understand that's not what this team's made of.

ASHLAND WINS AGAIN

Ashland's 33-0 basketball season came to an official end when the Kentucky High School Athletics Association declared the sports season over.

The Tomcats are disappointed not to get a chance to play for a state championship at Rupp Arena, but they will always savor this unbeaten season.

"I'll remember every moment of the season," sophomore Cole Villers said. "The three hour practices, every game, every shot, I'm so grateful for this team and this season."