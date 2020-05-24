Top 300 Player Picks Buckeyes

The rich just keep getting richer! The Ohio State Buckeyes, who already have top recruiting class in 2021, received another commitment from an ESPN top 300 player. Denzel Burke announced on Twitter Sunday that he'll be heading to Columbus.

He is the # 262-ranked prospect overall and plays high school at Saguaro in Scottsdale, Arizona. He picked Ohio State over other schools like Colorado, Oregon, USC and Washington. He is 6-foot and 190 pounds and this gives the Buckeyes 16 ESPN 300 commitments including Ironton High School star Reid Carrico.