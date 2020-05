Moussa Cisse is a highly sought after high school basketball player in the Class of 2021 and listed his final six schools this weekend on Twitter, one of which includes Kentucky. The other 5 schools are LSU, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis and Georgetown. He is listed at the number 8 overall player and number 3 power forward in the 2021 class.

He currently lives in Memphis and plays at Lausanne Collegiate School.