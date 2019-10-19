Top Ten Results In KY High School Football

Here's how the top ten teams in each class in Kentucky high school football fared on Friday night.

Class 1A

1. Pikeville (8-0) beat Hazard 42-0.

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (8-0) beat Frankfort 61-22.

3. Hazard (5-3) lost to Pikeville 42-0.

4. Campbellsville (6-2) beat Bethlehem 48-42.

5. Paintsville (6-2) beat Betsy Lane 44-0.

6. Newport Central Catholic (6-2) beat Dayton 49-0.

7. Williamsburg (6-2) beat Pineville 44-6.

8. Raceland (5-3) beat Fairview 69-6.

9. Pineville (6-2) lost to Williamsburg 44-6.

10. Bethlehem (5-2) lost to Campbellsville 48-42.

Class 2A

1. Somerset (7-1) lost to Lex. Christian 35-34.

2. Mayfield (7-1) beat Ballard Memorial 63-6.

3. Lex. Christian (7-1) beat Somerset 35-34.

4. Breathitt Co. (8-0) beat Knott Co. Central 56-8.

5. Owensboro Catholic (7-1) beat Hancock Co. 45-6.

6. Murray (6-2) lost to Caldwell Co. 42-40.

7. Caldwell Co. (7-2) beat Murray 42-40.

8. Beechwood (4-4) beat Lloyd Memorial 37-0.

9. Lloyd Memorial (5-3) lost to Beechwood 37-0.

10. Shelby Valley (7-2) beat East Ridge 50-14.

Class 3A

1. Bell Co. (8-0) beat Jackson Co. 45-0.

2. Belfry (5-2) beat Lawrence Co. 48-0.

3. Lou. DeSales (6-2) beat Western Hills 48-13.

4. Ashland Blazer (7-1) beat Russell 21-14.

5. Glasgow (7-1) beat Taylor Co. 31-28.

6. Mercer Co. (7-1) beat Henry Co. 50-7.

7. Russell (6-2) lost to Ashland Blazer 21-14.

8. Lou. Christian Academy (4-4) idle.

9. Paducah Tilghman (6-2) beat Union Co. 49-13.

(tie) Elizabethtown (6-2) beat LaRue Co. 41-7.

Class 4A

1. Boyle Co. (8-0) Anderson Co. 52-7.

2. Johnson Central (8-0) beat Harlan Co. 56-6.

3. Franklin Co. (8-0) beat Weggener 37-20.

4. Wayne Co. (6-1) beat Knox Central 49-34.

5. Madisonville-North Hopkins (8-1) beat Calloway Co. 58-21.

6. Lex. Catholic (5-3) beat Bourbon Co. 48-15.

7. Logan Co. (7-1) beat Hopkins County Central 51-21.

8. Corbin (5-2) beat Lincoln Co. 26-21.

9. Hopkinsville (5-3) idle.

10. Harlan Co. (6-2) lost to Johnson Central 56-6.

Class 5A

1. Cov. Catholic (9-0) beat Highlands 13-0.

2. Frederick Douglass (8-0) beat Great Crossing 50-0.

3. Scott Co. (8-1) beat Montgomery Co. 55-0.

4. Bowling Green (5-2) beat Christian Co. 49-0.

5. South Oldham (8-1) beat Lou. Seneca 68-0.

6. South Warren (7-1) beat Greenwood 36-18.

(tie) Owensboro (7-1) beat Graves Co. 37-8.

8. Pulaski Co. (7-1) idle.

9. Conner (7-1) idle.

10. Highlands (5-4) lost to Cov. Catholic 13-0.

Class 6A

1. Lou. Male (8-0) beat Fern Creek 34-21.

2. Lou. Trinity (6-2) idle.

3. North Hardin (8-0) beat Barren Co. 55-12.

4. Central Hardin (8-0) beat Meade Co. no result.

5. Lou. DuPont Manual (7-1) beat Pleasure Ridge Park 48-6.

6. Lou. St. Xavier (5-3) beat Lou. Butler 42-6.

7. McCracken County (6-2) beat Dyer Co. Tenn., 46-28.

8. Lou. Fern Creek (6-3) lost to Lou. Male 34-21.

9. Henderson Co. (6-2) lost to Daviess Co. 30-27.

10. Simon Kenton (5-3) beat Campbell Co. 34-7.

