Trio Of Buckeyes Honored Monday

With the regular season finale looming with Michigan, three Ohio State football players received honors on Monday. From the Big Ten, JK Dobbins was named Co-offensive player of the week. He shares the award with Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Penn State, which entered the game with the nation’s No. 4 rush defense.

Meanwhile, Ohio State's Chase Young received the award for Defensive player of the week. Young returned to the lineup after serving a two game suspension. Young recorded three sacks against Penn State.

Finally, Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields was named as one of three finalists for the Davey O'Brien award which goes to the nations' best quarterback. The other finalists are LSU quarterback and Athens, Ohio native Joe Burrow along with Oklahoma qb Jalen Hurts.