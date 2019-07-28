Two Local Teams Get Must Win Games On Sunday

Two All-Star teams from our area stayed alive on Sunday with hopes of getting a berth to a World Series. In the Little League Softball Regionals, Barboursville beat a team from Florida 2-1. Quinn Ballangee again was strong in the circle for Barboursville by going all 6 innings and striking out 8 Florida batters. They have very little time to rest as they take on a team from Tennessee in the elimination bracket finals at 6:30 Sunday evening. If they win, they are in the Regional Finals Monday morning against a team from North Carolina.

Meanwhile in Huntington, the Southeastern Babe Ruth team is one win away from a World Series. They had to come from behind to beat a team from Janesville, Wisconsin 4-2 at the Kennedy Center. The finals were supposed to be Monday but since both top seeds won Sunday afternoon, the final is at 6:30 Sunday night at Huntington High. Southeastern plays Jeffersontown for a trip to the Babe Ruth World Series which will be played in Alabama.