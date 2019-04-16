Two Marshall Games Moved

Marshall’s football games with Florida Atlantic and Louisiana Tech have been moved to Friday and the start times for three other Saturday contests have been revealed as the Conference USA office released some of its 2019 broadcast information on Tuesday.

The Thundering Herd will now face the Owls Friday, October 18 at 6:30 p.m. in Boca Raton, Florida and the Bulldogs Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Additionally, Marshall will host Cincinnati on Saturday, September 28 at 5 p.m. and FIU Saturday, November 30 at 12 p.m., while traveling to Middle Tennessee for a 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, October 5.

The Thundering Herd also announced in February that its road contest with Boise State moved to Friday, September 6 due to a national television opportunity.

The outlets carrying these games will be released by the league office at a later date.

The up-to-date schedule is below.

2019 Schedule

Saturday, August 31 VMI TBA

Friday, September 6 at Boise State TBA

Saturday, September 14 OHIO TBA

Saturday, September 28 CINCINNATI 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 5 at Middle Tennessee* 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 12 OLD DOMINION* TBA

Friday, October 18 at Florida Atlantic* 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 WKU* TBA

Saturday, November 2 at Rice* TBA

Friday, November 15 LOUISIANA TECH* 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 at Charlotte* TBA

Saturday, November 30 FIU* 12 p.m.

All Times Eastern

*Conference USA game

