Two Kanawha Valley football legends who played their college ball at Marshall and then became NFL All Pros talked football in South Charleston Wednesday night.

Photo: Ed Clemente/MGN

Randy Moss, and NFL Hall of Famer and Carl Lee, a 4 time pro bowler, were the stars behind the Legends building Legends dinner at the South Charleston Holiday Inn.

They're promoting their West Virginia football combine that will come to Charleston next year.