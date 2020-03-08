Two WVU Hoops Players Honored By Big 12

With the regular season over, the Big 12 Conference announced their basketball awards with two WVU Mountaineers honored on Sunday. Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the All Big 12 Second Team, the All Newcomer Team and the All Freshman Team. Tshiebwe is joined by Miles McBride on the All Freshman Team.

Kansas' Udoka Azubuike was named Player of the Year while teammate Marcus Garrett is the Defensive Player of the Year. Scott Drew won Coach of the Year.

WVU begins the Big 12 tournament Thursday night when they play Oklahoma.