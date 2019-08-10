Tyler King Ready For Action!

You can't blame Tyler King for showing his patented smile. He's back in the game again after missing the last 5 games of 2018 due to injury. The first 7 he did play in for the Herd were more than productive. He carried the ball 108 times for 655 yards and scored 4 rushing touchdowns.

In 2017, he played most of the year and had better numbers where he rushed for 820 yards and scored 7 touchdowns.

He talked with Keith Morehouse on media day about suiting up for Marshall again and the powerful rushing game he hopes to produce with a veteran offensive line.