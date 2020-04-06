Tyrese Maxey Going Pro

Back in late March, John Calipari predicted on the SEC Network that 5 of his current players will go pro. His prediction is almost half way there. On Monday, freshman guard Tyrese Maxey told ESPN that he is going to the NBA. Remember it was just less than 24 hours ago that fellow point guard Ashton Hagans made the same announcement.

Maxey averaged 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game in his only season at UK. His year was opened with a 26 point performance against pre-season #1 Michigan State.

The next question in Lexington is who's next? Junior Nick RIchards, EJ Montgomery and Immanuel Quickley have yet to announce their future plans.