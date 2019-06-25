U-S Youth Soccer Championships coming to region

Teamwork is effective on the pitch and off of it when it comes to landing U-S Youth Soccer championships.

Beginning Friday at Barboursville Park and Shawnee Park in Dunbar, 264 teams from 15 different states will play in the U-S Youth Soccer Eastern Region Championshps.

From Huntington to Barboursville to Dunbar and Charleston and points in between, soccer players, their families and fans will give a huge boost to the economy while playing for regional titles.

Play begins Friday in Barboursville and Dunbar.