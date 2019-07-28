U12 Babe Ruth Softball Team Wins

The Buffalo Babe Ruth All-Stars from Kenova, WV was dominating in their opening game of pool play Sunday in Stuart, Florida. They won 10-0 over a team from Los Altos, California. Madison Pitts was almost perfect on the mound. She allowed just 2 hits and striking out 6 in just 3 innings of work.

Buffalo has the rest of Sunday off before continuing pool play Monday. They play twice on July 29th with their first game at 11 am when they take on a team from Winter Park, Florida. Later in the day, they play Peachtree who lost on Sunday.