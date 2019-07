A local softball team is two wins away from a World Series title as Buffalo won again in the U12 tournament. They beat Clermont 6-1 and advance to the semi-finals against the Hawaii Strikers which will be played at 9am Thursday morning.

Skyler Lawrence hit her 3rd home run of the tournament. Madison Pitts and Alex Hill combined to give up just 3 hits over 6 innings. Lexi Black also went 3-3 with 2 RBI.