UC Tops WV State

The annual rivalry between the University of Charleston and West Virginia State went to the road team this year as the Golden Eagles won 49-24. Both teams are 6-3 for the 2019 season and UC definitely won this one on the ground. They gained a remarkable 421 rushing yards and added 164 through the air.

UC led 7-0 after the first quarter on a 61 yard touchdown run by Tyreik Mcallister who also happened to rush for 253 yards in the win. The score was 21-10 in favor of UC and then scored the only points in the 3rd quarter to lead 35-10.

WV State did cut the lead to 11 in the 4th quarter when Isiah Scott caught a 19 yd pass from Austin Hensley to make it 35-24 but that's as close as the Yellowjackets would get. UC tacked on two late touchdowns to make the final 49-24.

Concord plays at UC Thursday night November 7th while West Virginia State goes on the road Saturday November 9th when they play at Wheeling.