The U-C Golden Eagles nearly squandered a 32 point lead against #24 Fairmont State but held on for a 42-39 win in their 2019 opener at UC Stadium..

The Golden Eagles led 35-3 at halftime and looked to be able to put it in cruise control.

The Golden Eagles led 42-17 lead at the beginning of the 4th quarter and the Falcons scored 22 unanswered points to nearly pull off the huge win.

UC put up 429 passing yards and 542 total yards in the game.

UC moves to 1-0 on the season.