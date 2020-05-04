UK Adds 3 More Non-Conference Games

The 2020-21 non-conference schedule is starting to take shape for the Kentucky Wildcats as the school announced 3 more games at Rupp Arena this coming November.

The trio of teams are Detroit-Mercy on November 13th, Hartford on November 17th and Richmond on November 23rd. The game with the Titans is UK's home opener and it has Brad Calipari on the roster who is the son of the Cats head coach. Brad was a three year member of the UK basketball program.

Here's an updated list of Kentucky's non-conference schedule

· Kansas - Nov. 10 | United Center (Chicago) | Champions Classic

· Detroit Mercy - Nov. 13 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

· Hartford - Nov. 17 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

· Georgia State - Nov. 20 | Rupp Arena

· Richmond - Nov. 23 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

· Georgia Tech - Nov. 27 | State Farm Arena (Atlanta) | Holiday Hoopsgiving

· Cleveland State - Nov. 30 | Rupp Arena

· Michigan - Dec. 6 | The O2 Arena (London) | Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase

· UCLA - Dec. 19 | TBA | CBS Sports Classic

