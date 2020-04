The second Kentucky Wildcat selected in the NFL Draft was offensive lineman Logan Stenberg. He was picked by the Detroit Lions in the 4th round as the overall #121st selection.

He stands 6-foot-6 and weights 317 pounds and helped Kentucky gain a school record 3,624 yards last season. The previous UK player picked was Lynn Bowden on Friday night. He started all 13 games last season and earned 2019 All-SEC honors.