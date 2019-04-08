UK Grad Transfer Heading Down I-64

Kentucky's loss is Marshall's gain as grad transfer Tavin Richardson is joining the Herd. Richardson announced it on his Twitter page Monday afternoon. In his time at UK, he played in 39 games. In 2018, he caught 13 passes for 114 yards and started every game for the Cats. His best game was against the Tennessee Volunteers where caught 4 passes for 37 yards. Click on the link to see video of Richardson at UK last season.