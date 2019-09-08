UK Loses Quarterback For Rest Of Season

Kentucky football fans got the news they didn't want to hear on Sunday and it's that quarterback Terry Wilson is out for the remainder of the year. Head Coach Mark Stoops announced that he will miss the remainder of the 2019 season because of a torn patellar tendon in his left knee that will require surgery.

In a statement released by the university Stoops said “I’m very sorry about Terry’s injury. He has done so much for our program over the last two seasons, both in leadership and his production on the field. As a team captain, he will continue to be an important part of our team and we look forward to him returning to the field when he has recovered.”

Kentucky hosts #9 Florida on Saturday night.

