UK to begin voluntary workouts Monday

Kentucky released the following statement on Saturday afternoon on their return to activity plans:

After the NCAA and Southeastern Conference voted in favor of a return to activity, UK Athletics announced its plans for the phased return of student-athletes beginning on June 8.

“We will not compromise the safety and well-being of our student-athletes in this process, taking all possible precautions,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “Once we take this important step in returning to activity, we will shift our focus to preparing to return to play and bringing the entire UK family – student-athletes, coaches and fans alike – back together this fall in a responsible and safe way.”

UK Athletics will follow the recommendations outlined by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force and the guidelines instituted by the University. Leading up to the return of student-athletes, UK Athletics will prepare facilities for use and ensure proper protocols are in place.

The only staff that will be present at voluntary workouts will be Athlete Development & Performance staff essential for the safety of student-athletes, including strength and conditioning staff, athletic trainers and nutrition staff.