UK To Hold Open Practice August 3rd

The excitement for football is brewing in Lexington as the season is another day closer. With the opener over a month away, fans will get a little taste of this years' UK team at their Fan Day event. It takes place Saturday morning August 3rd.

The schedule begins with an autograph session at Nutter Field House from 9-10:15 a.m. All UK players and coaches, including head coach Mark Stoops, will be available for autographs. Following the autograph session, fans are invited to an open practice starting at 11 a.m. at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility practice fields.

If there happens to be bad weather, there will still be the autograph session and practice will be adjusted if necessary. The event of open to the public and there is no cost. Free parking will be available in the Blue, Green and Red lots surrounding Kroger Field.

