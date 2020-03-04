UK squanders 17 point loss at home to Tennessee

All the talk before Kentucky's game against Tennessee was that the Wildcats had secured themselves a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The problem is the 'Cats didn't secure the win over Tennessee.

UK lost a 17 point lead in the second half as the Volunteers beat Kentucky 81-73.

John Fulkerson had 27 points to lead Tennessee and Tyrese Maxey added 21 for the Wildcats.

It's the first time in John Calipari's tenure in Lexington that the Wildcats didn't win after holding a double digit halftime lead.,

The Wildcats close out the regular season at Florida on Saturday at 1 p.m.