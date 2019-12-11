UK's Bowden Wins Hornung Award

UK's Lynn Bowden Jr. showed his versatility as a necessity this year for the Wildcats. After the first two quarterbacks got hurt, Bowden took over the UK offense and flourished. For that effort, he was named winning of the Paul Hornung Award which goes to the most versatile player in FBS football.

What's remarkable is that Bowden had not played quarterback since high school and he had to learn UK's read option offense in two weeks. In his first start against Arkansas on Oct. 12, Bowden ran for 196 yards with two touchdowns and threw for another score in a 24-20 victory.

He also had a record setting day against in-state rival Louisville. He broke the SEC's single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback. He ran for 284 yards in the dominating win over the Cardinals.

In a statement to the university, head coach Mark Stoops said "I am extremely happy for Lynn because he is so deserving of the Paul Hornung Award. What he was able to do this year -- begin the season with three different responsibilities, then move to quarterback in midseason -- is what the Hornung Award is all about. Lynn's exceptional ability, competitive nature, high football IQ and his willingness to sacrifice for the team were all on display and make him a perfect winner of the award."

Kentucky plays Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on New Years' Eve.