Unbelievable Finish For Tomcats

In a game that many thought was lost, the Ashland Tomcats came back from a double digit deficit and beat West Carter on a last second 60 footer by Cole Villers. The win makes the Tomcats 26-0 on the year with just one regular season game left before the post-season starts. Ashland hosts Rose Hill on Thursday night.

It was a busy night all across the region in high school featuring a 60 foot three for the win for Ashland along with wins for Midland, Huntington, Poca and Winfield.

Also, it was senior night across the region with wins by Midland, Huntington High, Poca and Winfield. Here are the highlights from all 5 games in the above video.