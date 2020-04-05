University’s Metheny Wins WV Player Of The Year

The last post-season award was handed out right after the clock struck midnight in WV as University senior Kaden Metheny won the player of the year award. It’s handed out by the WV Sports Writers Association. Metheny edges out Obinna Anochili-Killen, Spring Valley’s CJ Meredith and Logan’s David Early for the award. Metheny will be playing at Bowling Green next season with Killen and Early going to Marshall.