WNBA LA Sparks Selects WVU Star

With just 36 picks in the WNBA draft, WVU's Tynice Martin probably started getting a little nervous the more she didn't hear her name called. Then she got the call of a lifetime as the LA Sparks picked her 34th. She was also one of 7 selections from the Big 12 Conference.

Martin is the 4th leading scorer in WVU women's basketball history with 1,980 points and averaged 14.5 points per game and was named a second team All-Big 12 selection.

The WNBA season is supposed to start in mid-May but it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.