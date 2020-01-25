WSAZ Wrestling Tourney Ends Saturday Night

2 days of top notch high school wrestling wrapped up at the 43rd WSAZ Wrestling Invitational with Parkersburg South and Point Pleasant winning team titles. In terms of total points, the Black Knights were tops with 320.5 with the Patriots coming in second at 256. Huntington High had the 5th highest point total and they were followed by Midland at number 6. Also in the top ten in points were Braxton County, Herbert Hoover and Riverside.

The 43rd WSAZ Wrestling Invitational Wraps Up Saturday

Check out some of the title matches in the above video.