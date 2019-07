Man's 10-12 year old All Stars remain undefated in the West Virginia State Little League Tournament in South Charleston.

Man opened up a 2-0 lead on Hurricane and won 3-2 and is now the only undefeated team left.

Barboursville shut out South Charleston 7-0 and that set up an elimination game with Jefferson, which Barboursville lost 2-0.

Hurricane and Jefferson play Wednesday for the right to play Man in the title game.