WV Boys' Basketball Rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. University (9) 8-2 90 1
2. Cabell Midland 6-0 79 4
3. Morgantown 7-1 72 5
4. Wheeling Park 5-2 50 9
5. St. Albans 5-1 49 NR
6. Martinsburg 4-2 43 2
7. Huntington 4-2 34 NR
8. Hedgesville 6-1 24 6
9. Parkersburg South 4-2 20 NR
10. George Washington 3-3 13 3
Others receiving votes: Musselman 5, South Charleston 4, Woodrow Wilson 4, Hurricane 3, Capital 2, Jefferson 1, Princeton 1, Preston 1.
Class AA
1. Chapmanville (8) 7-1 89 1
2. Shady Spring (1) 8-0 70 T4
3. Poca 6-1 69 T4
4. Bluefield 7-1 57 2
5. Logan 6-3 33 3
6. Westside 5-2 23 NR
(tie) Robert C. Byrd 2-2 23 7
8. North Marion 5-0 22 NR
9. Bridgeport 5-2 21 9
10. Lincoln County 6-3 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 18, Man 14, Frankfort 9, Lincoln 7, Fairmont Senior 6, Clay County 5, Wyoming East 4, Roane County 3, Mingo Central 2.
Class A
1. Wheeling Central (7) 6-2 83 1
2. Williamstown (1) 7-0 69 6
3. Greater Beckley Christian 5-2 66 2
4. Parkersburg Catholic (1) 5-0 64 3
5. Charleston Catholic 5-1 60 5
6. Clay-Battelle 7-0 37 NR
7. Saint Joseph Central 6-1 31 NR
8. Greenbrier West 5-0 20 NR
9. Magnolia 6-1 18 NR
10. Notre Dame 4-3 15 4
Others receiving votes: Madonna 14, Webster County 9, Pendleton County 6, St. Marys 1, Tolsia 1, Ravenswood 1.