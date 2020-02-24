WV Boys' Basketball Rankings

HUNTINGTON, WV CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. University (9) 17-3 99 1
2. Martinsburg (1) 15-3 90 2
3. Morgantown 17-3 81 3
4. George Washington 14-5 57 7
5. Wheeling Park 16-5 56 6
6. Hedgesville 17-3 55 5
7. Cabell Midland 18-3 48 4
8. Woodrow Wilson 14-7 29 8
9. Capital 13-8 16 9
(tie). Parkersburg South 14-6 16 10
Others receiving votes: Huntington 1, St. Albans 1, Princeton 1.
Class AA
1. Chapmanville (9) 19-2 99 2
2. Bluefield 20-3 86 3
3. Shady Spring (1) 20-1 85 1
4. Robert C. Byrd 18-2 63 5
5. Logan 16-8 62 4
6. Poca 17-3 52 6
7. Frankfort 18-3 43 7
8. North Marion 18-4 24 8
9. Bridgeport 14-6 13 9
10. Man 16-5 8 10
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7, Braxton County 4, Scott 4.
Class A
1. Williamstown (8) 21-1 98 1
2. Charleston Catholic (1) 16-5 88 2
3. Greater Beckley Christian 17-4 79 3
4. Wheeling Central 15-7 66 4
5. Pendleton County (1) 18-0 62 5
6. Notre Dame 15-6 45 6
7. Greenbrier West 17-4 35 7
8. Parkersburg Catholic 13-8 31 8
8. St. Marys 15-5 31 9
10. Clay-Battelle 17-5 11 10
Others receiving votes: Magnolia 2, Tug Valley 1, Webster County 1.