WV Boys High School Post-Season Pairings Set

High school boys basketball teams all across West Virginia now know where the playoffs begin for them as the WVSSAC announced sectional pairings on Tuesday. The WV Boys State Tournament is March 18-21 in Charleston.

Class AAA Region III, Section 1

Wednesday, March 4

No. 4 South Charleston at No. 1 George Washington 7 p.m.

No. 3 St. Albans at No. 2 Capital, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Championship at highest seed, 7 p.m.

Class AAA Region III, Section 2

Wednesday, March 4

No. 3 Greenbrier East at No. 2 Princeton, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Riverside at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Championship at highest seed, 7 p.m.

Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1

Wednesday, March 4

No. 3 Parkersburg at No. 2 Ripley, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Parkersburg/Ripley winner at No. 1 Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2

Wednesday, March 4

at Cabell Midland High School

No. 3 Huntington vs. No. 2 Spring Valley, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Hurricane vs. No. 1 Cabell Midland, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class AA Region II, Section 2

Saturday, Feb. 29

No. 5 Herbert Hoover at No. 4 Roane County, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Nicholas County at No. 3 Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Nicholas County/Lewis County winner at No. 2 Clay County, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover/Roane County winner at No. 1 Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Championship at highest seed, 7 p.m.

Class AA Region IV, Section 1

(awaiting dates and times)

No. 6 Wayne vs. No. 3 Nitro

No. 5 Point Pleasant vs. No. 4 Sissonville

Wayne/Nitro winner vs. No. 2 Winfield

Point Pleasant/Sissonville winner vs. No. 1 Poca

Championship

Class AA Region IV, Section 2

Saturday, Feb. 29

Quarterfinal games at Chapmanville H.S.

No. 6 Lincoln County vs. No. 3 Scott, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Man vs. No. 4 Mingo Central, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Lincoln County/Scott winner at No. 2 Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Man/Mingo Central winner at No. 1 Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Championship, 7:30

Class A, Region III, Section 1

Monday, March 2

No. 5 Pocahontas County at No. 4 Richwood, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Pocahontas County/Richwood at No. 1 Charleston Catholic, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 Webster County, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Championship at highest seed, 7 p.m.

Class A, Region IV, Section 1

Saturday, Feb. 29

No. 6 Wahama at No. 3 Ravenswood, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Calhoun County at No. 4 Wirt County, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Wahama/Ravenswood winner at No. 2 Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.

Calhoun County/Wirt County winner at No. 1 Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Championship at highest seed, 7 p.m.

Class A, Region IV, Section 2

all games at Hurricane High School

Saturday, Feb. 29

No. 5 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Sherman, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Van vs. No. 3 Huntington St. Joseph’s, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Hannan vs. No. 2 Tolsia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Buffalo/Sherman winner vs. No. 1 Tug Valley, 6 p.m.

Van/Huntington St. Joseph’s winner vs. Hannan/Tolsia winner, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Championship, 7 p.m.