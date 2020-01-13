WV Boys' High School Rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. University (10) 9-1 100 1
2. Cabell Midland 8-0 90 2
3. Morgantown 8-1 78 3
4. Wheeling Park 7-2 72 4
5. Martinsburg 5-2 57 6
6. Hedgesville 9-2 45 8
7. George Washington 6-3 37 10
8. South Charleston 6-2 23 NR
9. Huntington 5-3 17 7
10. Parkersburg South 5-3 14 9
Others receiving votes: St. Albans 11, Woodrow Wilson 5, Jefferson 1.
Class AA
1. Chapmanville (10) 9-1 100 1
2. Shady Spring 9-0 88 2
3. Poca 9-1 81 3
4. Bluefield 7-2 69 4
5. Logan 7-3 55 5
6. North Marion 8-0 45 8
7. Robert C. Byrd 4-2 34 T6
8. Bridgeport 5-2 24 9
9. Lincoln County 9-2 21 10
10. Westside 6-2 17 T6
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 9, Frankfort 5, Man 2.
Class A
1. Williamstown (9) 9-0 99 2
2. Charleston Catholic (1) 6-1 84 5
3. Wheeling Central 8-3 73 1
4. Parkersburg Catholic 6-1 67 4
5. Greater Beckley Christian 6-3 62 3
6. Greenbrier West 6-0 45 8
7. Saint Joseph Central 6-2 36 7
8. Clay-Battelle 8-1 31 6
9. Magnolia 7-2 19 9
(tie) Notre Dame 5-3 19 10
Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 4, Pendleton County 4, Webster County 4, Madonna 3.