WV Boys Hoops Regional Schedule Released

The schedule is set for the regionals in WV boys high school basketball as 48 teams still have dreams of a state title. The Class AAA games are Tuesday with Class A games Wednesday followed by Class AA games on Thursday.
Regional co-finals
Class AAA
All games 7 p.m. Tuesday
Region 3
St. Albans at Woodrow Wilson; Princeton at George Washington
Region 4
Parkersburg at Cabell Midland; Spring Valley at Parkersburg South
Class AA
All games 7 p.m. Thursday
Region 3
Shady Spring at Westside; Independence at Bluefield
Region 4
Winfield at Chapmanville; Logan at Poca
Class A
All games 7 p.m. Wednesday
Region 3
Mount View at Charleston Catholic; Webster County at Greater Beckley Christian
Region 4
Parkersburg Catholic at Tug Valley; Van at Williamstown