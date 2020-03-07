WV Boys Hoops Regional Schedule Released

The schedule is set for the regionals in WV boys high school basketball as 48 teams still have dreams of a state title. The Class AAA games are Tuesday with Class A games Wednesday followed by Class AA games on Thursday.

Regional co-finals

Class AAA

All games 7 p.m. Tuesday

Region 3

St. Albans at Woodrow Wilson; Princeton at George Washington

Region 4

Parkersburg at Cabell Midland; Spring Valley at Parkersburg South

Class AA

All games 7 p.m. Thursday

Region 3

Shady Spring at Westside; Independence at Bluefield

Region 4

Winfield at Chapmanville; Logan at Poca

Class A

All games 7 p.m. Wednesday

Region 3

Mount View at Charleston Catholic; Webster County at Greater Beckley Christian

Region 4

Parkersburg Catholic at Tug Valley; Van at Williamstown

